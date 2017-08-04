PHOENIX, Arizona (KRON/CNN) — Monsoon-like rain turned a Phoenix Wal-Mart parking lot into a lake.

Some shoppers are astounded by what they saw when they walked outside.

The wind and rain were so strong, a boat took off on its own.

The palm trees are about to snap and loose shopping carts are slamming into cars.

Once the weather calmed, the shock for customers set in.

People were stunned and trying to navigate their groceries and kids through this knee-deep water.

Then, getting out of the parking lot was a whole other hassle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and as far as KRON4 knows, all of the cars started.

But people in the Wal-Mart parking lot tell KRON4 they’ll be talking about the monsoon for a while.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES