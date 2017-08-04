SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A heartbroken mother, whose unarmed son was shot and killed by police in Santa Clara, is filing a civil rights lawsuit.

She says she was the one who called officers for help, never realizing her call would lead to her son’s death.

The shooting happened back in March.

Police say they were responding to a report of a man with a gun who had cut himself.

On Friday night, a lawyer for the family says the police department knew the man was suffering a psychiatric episode and should have handled the situation very differently.

The mother continues to blame herself for calling the police for help who instead shot and killed her only son.

She’s now suing the City of Santa Clara who she feels should share that same sense of responsibility for his death.

Amanda Sommer has lost weight over the last five months of grief.

She blames herself for having called Santa Clara police in a time of need back in March.

“He was in depression, so I think I called the police for help, and you know, I feel it was my fault because I think I called the wrong person for helping,” Sommer said.

Sommer says her son, 24-year-old Jesus Geney, locked himself in his room and refused to come out, possibly suffering from depression.

Santa Clara police came to the home four times saying they responded to calls of a man with a gun who had cut himself.

Jesus finally crawled out his window and ran into the street on Deborah Drive shirtless with no shoes.

At a nearby intersection, police first tased him, and then when they say he moved toward them, an officer shot and killed him.

“There was absolutely no justification for the use of force,” civil rights attorney Fulvio Cajina said. “The victim in this case, Jesus Montes, was having a psychological issue. He wasn’t armed. He was essentially naked when he was confronted by officers. Officers that knew he had psychological problems.”

Now, Sommer wants the city of Santa Clara to share that guilt in a wrongful death lawsuit she’s filed against the city.

“They need to train police on how they work with people under depression, not like criminals because my son never had a problem with the police never,” Sommer said.

“The last thing you want is for that family member to be hurt by the police by the first responders that you’ve called,” Cajina said. “So, one of the reasons we are bringing this lawsuit is to institute change. We want police to start getting better training for this.”

Jesus’s mom and attorney will formally announce the lawsuit at noon Saturday in front of City Hall.

