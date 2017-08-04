CONCORD (KRON) — It’s only the first week of August, but for many Bay Area students, summer vacation is drawing to a close.

And that fact has many parents and kids hitting malls like Sun Valley in Concord for back to school shopping.

Stores have stocked up on the big sellers, like uniforms, denim, backpacks, and sneakers in preparation.

While some parents say they dread the experience, others say it’s become a yearly family tradition they look forward to.”

“I loved it. I enjoyed it, and it felt like it was a tradition and just feel good when you go back to school,” parent Sandra Espinoza said. “I’m wearing the clothes, you know, and I look good in the new clothes and that feeling you know that, so I want to get that to them, so it’s our little bonding time too.”

Watch the above video to see Maureen Kelly's full report.

