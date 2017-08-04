VIDEO: Parents, children flock to Bay Area stores for back to school shopping

By and Published:

 

CONCORD (KRON) — It’s only the first week of August, but for many Bay Area students, summer vacation is drawing to a close.

And that fact has many parents and kids hitting malls like Sun Valley in Concord for back to school shopping.

Stores have stocked up on the big sellers, like uniforms, denim, backpacks, and sneakers in preparation.

While some parents say they dread the experience, others say it’s become a yearly family tradition they look forward to.”

“I loved it. I enjoyed it, and it felt like it was a tradition and just feel good when you go back to school,” parent Sandra Espinoza said. “I’m wearing the clothes, you know, and I look good in the new clothes and that feeling you know that, so I want to get that to them, so it’s our little bonding time too.”

Watch the above video to see Maureen Kelly’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s