SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose man was hospitalized this week with life threatening injuries after being hit by a speeding car along Meridian Avenue.

The victim was apparently sitting at a bus stop when he was struck by a speeding car that had jumped the curb.

The accident has alarmed neighbors there who say speeding along the busy route has gotten out of hand.

The speed limit along this stretch of Meridian Avenue is 35 miles per hour. There’s also a 25 miles per hour school zone near the intersection with Curtner Avenue, but neighbors tell KRON4 that many drivers don’t respect those limits.

“Usually, they go 45 or 50 sometimes,” resident Christian Cadiz said.

Cadiz has lived along Meridian Avenue for six years.

He says speeding along the stretch of roadway is a real problem.

He won’t even let his kids play outside there.

“I don’t let them play,” Cadiz said. “It’s dangerous to play here in the front.”

Cadiz was also alarmed to hear that a man had suffered life-threatening injuries when a car speeding south along Meridian lost control, jumped the curb, and struck him at this bus stop around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

What’s even more troubling is that the bus stop sits across the street from an elementary school.

If school had been in session, there may have been children sitting there.

“It’s very concerning especially when school starts in the next two weeks,” Cadiz said. “There will be a lot of kids crossing the road, so we definitely need someone to control the speed of cars around the area.”

Cadiz would like to see safety improvements made along Meridian to hopefully slow people down.

“They should put more signs, flashing lights, and perhaps more police officers patrolling the area,” Cadiz said.

Finally, Christian also told KRON4 that they love the neighborhood but are considering moving to get away from Meridian Avenue.

