VIDEO: Senior prank leaves Georgia high school buried in toilet paper

GEORGIA (KRON) — The seniors at Marietta High School are on a roll.

The academic year got underway at the Georgia High School, but not before the class of 2018 rolled through for their annual school prank.

The seniors unloaded hundreds of feet of the paper, leaving the school flushed with TP.

Just like the prank itself, the cleanup is also a group activity.

According to the school principal, it’s a tradition dating back nearly 60 years.

And it appears it will just keep on rollin’.

