FREMONT (KRON) — A man tells KRON4 he recently discovered his warehouse in Fremont burglarized, and he was shocked to find the thieves got away with an eye-popping amount of music equipment and collectibles.

All of it was valued at about $2.75 million.

The victim believes the jaw-dropping theft happened months before he found out about it.

“I haven’t slept in two days,” victim Michael Allen said.

The heist was enormous.

“I’m estimating at least $2.75 million,” Allen said. “…It’s one of the largest personal thefts that have ever been recorded and reported in Fremont.”

Since the investigation just got underway, Allen said he would prefer not to share his face.

KRON4 will also withhold the location of his warehouse.

Once in pristine shape, with boxes neatly stacked on shelves, Allen’s unit now looks like a blizzard blew through it.

“I lost a lot of artwork, about…$250,000 in gem stones and jewelry,” Allen said.

But the most prized possessions were his guitars.

At least 40 of them were ripped off, with four of them worth $75,000 apiece.

“One is about a half million dollars–$500,000,” Allen said. “It had…belonged to Jerry Garcia. I have owned it since 1967, 68.”

A retired certified public accountant, Allen was away on business for most of the past year and didn’t return to California until May.

He didn’t check on his warehouse, until recently, when the landlord called, complaining about a strong odor coming from his unit.

That’s when he learned the thieves broke through the unlocked utility room next to his warehouse and burgled the place.

It was a room, he says, he cautioned the landlord against keeping unlocked in the past.

The smell was the result of food that spoiled in a freezer knocked over by the thieves.

“I’m hoping somebody comes forward, and…speaks up for justice,” Allen said.

Even though the Fremont Police Department is working this case, Allen is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, conviction, and recovery of his stolen items.

Allen also says he also plans to move the rest of his stuff out of the warehouse as soon as possible.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES