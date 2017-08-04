SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two shootings just hours apart in San Francisco on Thursday, KRON4 is now learning about a third and frightening incident yesterday near another park.

In addition to a triple shooting at Dolores Park and another shooting in the Haight, shots were fired near Western Addition on Ellis and Pierce streets.

That is where a witness tells KRON4 they saw a man walk up to the gate of a soccer field there and then fire five shots.

Police recovered five shell casings and found bullet holes in a parked car and on an apartment building.

No one was hurt.

