SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two shootings just hours apart in San Francisco on Thursday, KRON4 is now learning about a third and frightening incident yesterday near another park.
In addition to a triple shooting at Dolores Park and another shooting in the Haight, shots were fired near Western Addition on Ellis and Pierce streets.
That is where a witness tells KRON4 they saw a man walk up to the gate of a soccer field there and then fire five shots.
Police recovered five shell casings and found bullet holes in a parked car and on an apartment building.
No one was hurt.
