3.1 earthquake strikes Northern California

CASTLE ROCK SPRINGS (KRON) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The small quake hit at 7:52 a.m., 11.6 miles northwest of Healdsburg.
This is about 70 miles west of Sacramento.
There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.
