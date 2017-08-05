3.1 earthquake strikes Northern California

CASTLE ROCK SPRINGS (KRON) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The small quake hit at 7:52 a.m., 11.6 miles northwest of Healdsburg.

This is about 70 miles west of Sacramento.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

