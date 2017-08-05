A’s outfielder Matt Joyce suspended two games for gay slur

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a double by Khris Davis during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oakland outfielder Matt Joyce has received a two-game suspension without pay for directing a gay slur toward a fan in Anaheim and that he will take part in a public outreach initiative with PFLAG, a family and ally organization supporting LGBTQ community.

Major League Baseball in making the announcement says Joyce’s penalty was set to begin Saturday, when he also apologized through the team. He says he is “beyond sorry,” and the Athletics said his language was unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

The A’s are donating more than $54,000 of Joyce’s lost salary to PFLAG.

