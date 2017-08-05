CHP: 1 killed in overturn accident on Highway 580

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed Saturday morning in an accident on Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:17 a.m. CHP responded to the crash on eastbound 580 just north of Flynn Rd.

When officers arrived they found an overturned car.

A person inside that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP issued a traffic alert at 7:41 a.m. and closed the fourth eastbound lane.

The lane was reopened at 9:51 a.m.

CHP has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES