CHP: 1 killed in overturn accident on Highway 580

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed Saturday morning in an accident on Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to California Highway Patrol.
Around 7:17 a.m. CHP responded to the crash on eastbound 580 just north of Flynn Rd.
When officers arrived they found an overturned car.
A person inside that car was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP issued a traffic alert at 7:41 a.m. and closed the fourth eastbound lane.
The lane was reopened at 9:51 a.m.
CHP has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
