CHP: 1 killed in overturn accident on Highway 580

By Published:

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed Saturday morning in an accident on Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:17 a.m. CHP responded to the crash on eastbound 580 just north of Flynn Rd.

When officers arrived they found an overturned car.

A person inside that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP issued a traffic alert at 7:41 a.m. and closed the fourth eastbound lane.

The lane was reopened at 9:51 a.m.

CHP has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s