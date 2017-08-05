Fundraiser for Danville student left paralyzed after swim accident

DANVILLE (KRON) — Five football teams banded together in Danville on Saturday to help raise funds for a former player who was left paralyzed after a swimming accident.

The fundraiser happened at San Ramon Valley High School to help Jake Javier raise a portion of his $100,000 goal to pay for medical care during his first two years of College at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In the summer of 2016, the San Ramon High School senior attended at graduation pool party and dove head first into the water.

Javier’s head hit the concrete at the bottom of the pool and he fractured his neck which left him paralyzed from the neck down.

He’s dedicated to pursuing his education despite his physical disability.

Those who wish to donate to Javier’s expense can click here.

