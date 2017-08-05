Mega Millions jackpot soars to $346 million

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — With no winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than $300 million.
The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The $346 million jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s 15-year history. The winner could walk away with $216 million in cold hard cash if they choose the lump sum.
While there was no jackpot winner Friday night, a person in Michigan matched five white balls to win $1 million.
Only three jackpots have been awarded this year. The last one was for $61 million on April 28.
The record jackpot was split between three winners in March of 2012 for $656 million.
