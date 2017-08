MISSING: 87-year-old at risk woman from Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON)–Police in Sunnyvale are searching for a missing at-risk woman.

According to police 87-year-old, Biygomjan Asiai uses a walker and has dementia.

Asia was last seen near El Camino Real and Remington wearing a navy blue sweater, black pants, and gray floral headscarf.

Anyone who locates her is urged to call Sunnyvale dispatch at 408-730-7180.