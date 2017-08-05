Officers arrest inmate who escaped from Salinas prison

SOLEDAD —An inmate who escaped from a prison in Salinas was arrested Saturday morning.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officers from the Yuba City Police Department spotted 28-year-old Donald Likens around 9:20 a.m. as he was riding a bicycle.

Officers said they noticed Likens from a flyer.

Likens was arrested and transferred back to Salinas Valley State Prison.

He was reported missing around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

