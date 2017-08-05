PHOTO: CHP left with major mess on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Part of Interstate 880 in Oakland were closed as California Highway Patrol cleaned up a huge mess Saturday morning.
Around 7:20 a.m. CHP tweeted a picture showing a trail of belongings that apparently flew off someone’s car.
The items strewn across the roadway prompted CHP to close three northbound lanes for clean-up.
“3 lanes shutdown on I-880 NB near 66th because motorist couldn’t invest in some tie-down straps,” CHP tweeted.
3 lanes shutdown on I-880 NB near 66th because motorist couldn't invest in some tie-down straps. pic.twitter.com/qnpVJWGXx7
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 5, 2017
CHP announced the road was all clear and lanes were reopened within an hour.
Drivers should expect residual traffic in the area.
