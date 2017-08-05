Police: Baby dies in hot car after grandma forgot to drop her off at daycare

OKLAHOMA (CNN) — Authorities are investigating after a four-month-old baby died outside of an Oklahoma daycare Friday.

Officials were called to the Apple Creek learning center in Luther Friday afternoon.

They say the infant was found unresponsive inside the back of the grandmother’s car after the grandmother came to pick her up.

Officials say the grandmother has full custody of the baby, and was supposed to drop the infant off at the daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City.

It appears she thought she dropped the baby off before work, but in reality she never did.

Emergency crews were called, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says they will conduct an investigation and send it to the District Attorney’s office.

From there, the DA will decide if there will be any charges.

