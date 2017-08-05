VIDEO: Police investigate deadly shooting in Belmont apartment

BELMONT (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Belmont Saturday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m. police responded to the 500 block of Ralston Ave.

Police say one person was shot to death in an apartment on this street.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspects are in custody.

This is the only information police are releasing at this time.

