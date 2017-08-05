San Francisco ferry ridership reaches record high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Ridership on San Francisco Bay ferries hit a record high in July and the agency hopes to expand its fleet.

Around 288,00 people rode the four San Francisco ferry routes.

According to Earnest Sanchez with Water Emergency Transportation Authority, the upward trend is not a new one.

Overall ridership increased by 78-percent since 2012. In total, 28-million people ride each year.

Most riders agreed that the ferry service is more convenient and less chaotic than Bay Area traffic.

To keep up with the demand of the ferry service, WETA, expects to roll out more vessels.

