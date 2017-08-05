San Francisco police investigating Muni stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night on a Muni bus.

According to police, the stabbing occurred in the 200 block of Market Street.

The story is still developing. Please stay with KRON4 News for all updates. 

