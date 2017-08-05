San Francisco police investigating Muni stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night on a Muni bus.
According to police, the stabbing occurred in the 200 block of Market Street.
@SFPDMission station’s night watch investigating a stabbing on @sfmta_muni bus in the 2000 block of Market. #sfpd pic.twitter.com/j3lj45w9XE
— SFPD Night Captains (@SFPDnightWatch) August 6, 2017
The story is still developing. Please stay with KRON4 News for all updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON