Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:58 a.m. at a residence in the 2400 block of West Steele Lane.

Police said they received a call about a resident who was causing a scene and “acting crazy.”

The caller lived at the same address as the resident causing a disturbance.

The caller told police, the man was armed with a knife.

Minutes later a second resident called to report the same incident.

Police were dispatched to the home and began checking the residence and found the suspect hiding under a bed.

According to officers, the suspect was armed with a large knife.

The suspect was asked to surrender and drop his weapon police said.

He failed to comply with the officers’ commands and police were forced to uses electronic devices and chemicals to control the suspect.

The suspect still refused to obey the officers’ commands. He approached officers while displaying the knife and at least one officer fired multiple shots and struck him.

The suspect died at the scene.

Police were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, but the video won’t be released.

