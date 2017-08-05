VIDEO: Nearly 2,000 dead, neglected animals found inside California warehouse



(WFLA) – Nearly 2,000 dead and neglected animals were found inside a California warehouse, investigators say.

“It was deplorable conditions. There were deceased animals, live animals trampling over one another. Cannibalism,” a witness told local affiliate KCAL.

Days after the discovery, crews are still counting and removing reptiles and birds from the scene, and say hundreds of the animals are believed dead.

Multiple agencies were called to a business park in Montclair, California and found thousands of animals living in deplorable conditions inside a warehouse belonging to Gregory Bowman.

“They have no food, no water. loose birds, loose chickens throughout the entire warehouse,” one witness told CBS Los Angeles.

The hoarding case came to light when Bowman and his neighbor, Nasser Khoda, a business owner, got into an altercation this week after Bowman accused him of driving recklessly and allegedly assaulted him.

“I was trying to leave. I went in my vehicle. He ended up grabbing me by the bill of my hat and yanking my head down. And trying to grab the back of my head and throw it against the steering wheel,” Khoda told the local affiliate.

Nasser refused to press charges, but police discovered Bowman’s outstanding warrants and decided to pay him a visit.

When police arrived at the warehouse, they made the discovery and immediately called the Inland Valley Humane Society.

Bowman was arrested on an unrelated charge, but he may be facing additional charges for animal cruelty.

