Body discovered near Oakland Estuary Park

OAKLAND (KRON)– The Oakland Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who was found dead Sunday morning near Oakland Estuary Park.

Police received a call around 9:10 a.m. of a body that was discovered.

The cause of death is unknown at the time, officers said.

