Body discovered near Oakland Estuary Park

OAKLAND (KRON)– The Oakland Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who was found dead Sunday morning near Oakland Estuary Park.
Police received a call around 9:10 a.m. of a body that was discovered.
The cause of death is unknown at the time, officers said.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON