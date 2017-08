Berkeley firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex

BERKELEY (KRON)–Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at a 3-story apartment complex in Berkeley Sunday evening.

The 2-alarm fire burned near Sacramento Street and Addison Street.

2nd Alarm fire at 1420 Addison – 1 burn victim. 3 story 27 apartment units. Fire under control 2011 hours pic.twitter.com/5iqjQyNvi5 — Gil (@BerkeleyFireC1) August 7, 2017

Decent sized fire in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/HSrDH3nB30 — Kim Mason (@kdcmason) August 7, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES