Flamingo shirt gives away shooting suspect

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested for shooting a woman last month at a nightclub party after he was identified by his distinctive flamingo-print shirt.
Shantonio Kemp is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after his arrest last Thursday.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was shot last month at an Ormond Beach, Florida nightclub. She had a non-life-threatening wound.
Investigators say witnesses were reluctant to cooperate but they did learn that the suspect had been wearing a flamingo shirt.
Later, detectives learned that a video the party had been posted on YouTube and the suspect was in it wearing the tell-tale shirt.
Kemp was being held in jail on a $50,000 bond and couldn’t be reached for comment.
