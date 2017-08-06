Lafayette business owner feels targeted after salon vandalized

By and Published:


LAFAYETTE (KRON)– The owner of a hair salon in Lafayette feels threatened after his shop was vandalized.

Hairdresser, Clark Russell, spent much of his Sunday vacuuming up shards of glass after someone threw a rock through his salon’s door.

Rusell said it was a neighbor who alerted police about the vandalism.

He believes the incident is suspicious because the suspect didn’t steal anything or enter his salon.

Russell’s theory has to do with a poster promoting a GoFundMe page for his husband who needs stem cell treatment.

Another possible reason he suspects his salon was targeted is because they are a gay minority couple.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s