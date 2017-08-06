Lafayette business owner feels targeted after salon vandalized



LAFAYETTE (KRON)– The owner of a hair salon in Lafayette feels threatened after his shop was vandalized.

Hairdresser, Clark Russell, spent much of his Sunday vacuuming up shards of glass after someone threw a rock through his salon’s door.

Rusell said it was a neighbor who alerted police about the vandalism.

He believes the incident is suspicious because the suspect didn’t steal anything or enter his salon.

Russell’s theory has to do with a poster promoting a GoFundMe page for his husband who needs stem cell treatment.

Another possible reason he suspects his salon was targeted is because they are a gay minority couple.

