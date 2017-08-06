Multiple people struck by tree branch at company picnic in Atherton



MENLO PARK (KRON)– An Oak tree collapsed on top of attendees at a company picnic in Atherton.

The incident happened around 2:22 p.m. when a branch broke off from the main trunk and fell on top of half a dozen people attending a party at Menlo College located at 1000 El Camino.

According to Captain Jane Hunt, the branch hit several people and fortunately no one was trapped.

Medics treated a woman who was struck in the head and a one-year-old child who suffered abrasions to the body, officials said.

Another person had minor injuries but refused treatment

Hundreds gathered in the Quad at Menlo College for Riverbed Technologies’ company picnic.



