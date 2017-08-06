No one injured in officer-involved shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Hayward Saturday evening, according to Hayward Police Department.

Around 5:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen car in the 2700 block of Gamble Court.

The man who called told police that he walked outside of his home to find a man stealing his truck.

The victim followed the suspect in another car and called 911.

During this time the suspect shot at the victim, but the victim was not injured.

When officers arrived the suspect was fleeing the area, still in the allegedly stolen truck.

Police say the suspect crashed into several cars while fleeing, causing minor injuries to a driver.

At one point, he drove toward the officers.

One officer responded by shooting at the suspect.

The suspect was not injured.

He then tried to run away on foot, but officers were able to arrest him.

Police say they are grateful no one was seriously injured in the incident.

