Oakland police investigating mass shooting

OAKLAND (KRON)–Multiple people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred in East Oakland Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shots rang out in the 1000 block of 106th Avenue.

Police confirmed that a man was shot, and others transported themselves to nearby hospitals.

All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time.

