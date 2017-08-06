SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In his first game back in AT&T Park since 2014, Pablo Sandoval walked up to the plate to the song “Reminder” by The Weeknd, with the lyrics “every time you try to forget who I am, I’ll be right there to remind you again, you know me,” ringing throughout the stadium.

The three-time world champion struggled early on, going 0-2 with an error through six innings, but said he wasn’t nervous coming into the game.

“No, just tried to calm down myself and relax,” Sandoval said. “First at-bat, I was excited to be back on the field, especially hitting cleanup.”

Sandoval settled down in the seventh, sparking a Giants’ rally with a leadoff double and scoring a run off a Jarrett Parker double just four pitches later.

The Panda had a chance to be the hero in the eighth with two on and no outs, but skipper Bruce Bochy gave Buster Posey the nod in a pinch-hit situation.

“I wanted to make sure we’d get that run in,” Bochy said of the Posey-for-Sandoval switch. “Not that Pablo couldn’t do it, but he’s a little rusty as far as seeing some pitching. We brought him up a little bit earlier than we anticipated.”

Bochy’s decision paid off as Posey knocked in the game-tying run despite grounding into a double play.

The game went to extras and in the bottom of the tenth, Parker singled up the middle to score Span and secure the Giants’ 5-4, come-from-behind victory.

Sandoval said postgame he’s happy to be back, and that he had no problem with Bochy replacing him with Posey late in the game.

“It’s part of the game,” Sandoval said. “Some days you’re going to be the hero, some days it will be your teammate — it ended well.”

As far as his walk-up song, Sandoval said he didn’t choose it but “it was good.”