Teenage girl attempts to rob passenger on San Francisco BART train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A teenage girl attempted to rob a woman on board a BART train in San Francisco Saturday night, police said.
According to BART officials, the attempted robbery happened around 8:48 p.m. at the Embarcadero Station.
The victim was on a Daly City bound train when the teenage girl approached her.
The suspect was part of a group of about 10 teens, police said.
The girl pepper sprayed the victim and a man she was with before fleeing the scene.
The suspect was described a black female, wearing a pink shirt and denim shorts.
