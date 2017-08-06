VIDEO: Beachcomber finds man’s lost wedding ring

Video courtesy of CNN
FLORIDA (KRON) — A Florida beach-goer thought his family heirloom wedding ring was gone forever when he lost it on vacation.
Michael and Courtney Chenkus were playing catch waist-deep in the water when an untimely wave struck the ring right off Michael’s hand.
The gold band had been in the family for nearly 50 years.
Moments of panic and heartbreak followed as the ring disappeared into the ocean.
The couple’s luck took a turn for the better when volunteers from Suncoast Research and Recovery Club came to their assistance.
The metal-detecting enthusiasts scanned the area and within 30 minutes, the ring was found.
Courtney was able to catch Michael’s priceless reaction on camera.
The couple feels forever indebted to their new friends.
According to the Suncoast Research and Recovery Club’s website, the group has returned more than 440 lost items.
They do this work for free, out of the kindness of their hearts.
CNN contributed to this article.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON