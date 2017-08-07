BART police arrest man suspected in separate attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man suspected in two separate, violent attacks on BART trains has been arrested Monday morning, according to BART police.

In a press conference Monday, BART officials said the suspect, whose name is being withheld until booking is complete, is a resident of Berkeley and has a criminal history.

The suspect was identified about two and half hours after his photo was released.

An Oakland Fire investigator spotted him in Oakland and contacted police.

BART police are held a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at Lake Merritt Station to provide details on the arrest. Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect. He is being booked into the Alameda County Jail.

Oakland Firefighter Spotted BART Assault Suspect and Called It In, Arrest Followed @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TNxUHyXRie — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) August 7, 2017

Around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, a man was seated on a train when another man hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the train and running out of the station. According to the victim and witnesses, the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect was not located.

The victim was treated for a cut on his head and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the same suspect was on a San Francisco-bound train approaching Embarcadero Station.

The suspect allegedly approached a man on the train and punched the man in the face two times.

Apparently the victim does not know the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

BART announces arrest of assault suspect in connection to a pair of violent crimes. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Q0Ialy6beN — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) August 7, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES