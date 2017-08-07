BRENTWOOD (KRON) — Many Contra Costa County water users are furious Monday night after those living in cities near Highway 4 have noticed differences in the way their water tastes and smells.

Some of the biggest problems are in Brentwood.

Residents tell KRON4 that over the last week, it’s gotten worse.

They say the water tastes like you’re drinking dirt.

“A dirty kind of dirt smell that is coming from the faucet,” resident Virginia Kuiper said.

You don’t have to go far to see bottled water in Brentwood.

“To me, it smells like mildewy or rusty,” Brentwood resident Mandy McSwain said.

In recent days, complaints are on the rise when it comes to the way the tap water tastes and smells.

“Clear in color, but I can definitely tell there is a difference in the taste and smell and the way it feels,” Kuiper said.

Contra costa Water District supplies Brentwood’s water.

Those with the district tell KRON4 that the algae bloom is to blame, but there is no health risk.

Those KRON4 talked with say they are still skeptical.

“I just won’t drink it…it tastes old, dirty, and usually, it looks like there is something floating in it to me, but I’m just kinda hyper sensitive right now because I’m pregnant,” Brentwood resident Natalie Brown said.

Many in Brentwood use their own filtration systems.

Some, though, say they shouldn’t have to do that, not when they’re paying hundreds of dollars a month on water.

“I’m tired of having to pay for bottled water but their water is so horrible, and I just happened to take a pill a couple of evenings ago and practically spit the water out because it tasted so horrible,” McSwain said.

District representatives say they made changes this past weekend to try to improve the smell and taste of the water.

They believe it should be back to normal in a day or two.

Now, Brentwood is not the only city where there are problems.

Customers in Pittsburg, Antioch, and Concord have complained of problems as well.

Many of those cities have their own water districts.

