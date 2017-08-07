Caltrain fares, parking fees to increase in October

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Caltrain fares and parking fees will increase in October.
Adult fares will go up 25 cents, and monthly parking will go up from $55 to $80.
Also, the discounted eight-ride ticket will be gone too, the agency said.
The price of a Go Pass will increase from $190 to $237.50 starting in the new year. The price will go up again in 2019 to $285.
The increases will go into effect Oct. 1
The board of directors says the money is needed to cover the cost of operating the trains.
