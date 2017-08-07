CHP: Man abducts woman in Oakland, possibly armed

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man has abducted a woman in Oakland, and police are looking for the suspect car, the California Highway Patrol said.
Police are looking for the suspect, 32-year-old Ronald Armor, who was last seen driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with a California License Plate 5RDZ344. He may be armed with a silver handgun.
Armor is described as a black man.
He is accused of kidnapping Erica Jones, described as a black woman in her mid-to-late 20s.
If you see them, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
