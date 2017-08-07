CHP: Vallejo man killed in Solano County freeway crash

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — A Vallejo man was killed in a freeway crash in Solano County Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP does not know the exact time the crash occurred.

The accident happened on eastbound I-80 at the split towards westbound SR-37.

CHP says only one car was involved.

The driver reportedly made an “unsafe turn” which caused his car to overturn.

He was subsequently thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries.

His identity has not been released.

CHP says “Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 428-2100. Relate that you have information for CHP – Solano and Officer Brunson who is handling this investigation. Any information obtained in regards to this collision will be greatly appreciated.”

