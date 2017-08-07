Court Docs: Men were raping 11-year-old when they killed her

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two New York men were raping an 11-year-old child when they killed her last week, according to a criminal complaint.
State Police arrested Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding on Friday, several days after charging James Brower with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacelyn O’Connor of Morris.
Rundstrom-Wooding was scheduled to be arraigned in Chenango County Court on Monday.
Brower was arraigned on Aug. 3.
According to the Norwich Evening Sun, the District Attorney’s office says 34-year-old Rundstrom-Wooding and 36-year-old Brower are a couple.
