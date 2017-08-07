Driver gets prison for police chase with baby in car

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man will serve up to 19 years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase with a baby in his car and using the child as a human shield.

Ronald T. Comeger, 34, was sentenced Monday to 9 1/2 to 19 years. He was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in May of aggravated assault, child endangerment, reckless endangerment, and fleeing charges.

Prosecutors said Comeger in June 2016 was clocked at 73 mph on Route 283 before leading police on a 21-mile chase that topped speeds of 130 mph. He passed about 120 vehicles before crashing near the Toll House Road exit in Dauphin County.

Comeger then climbed into the back seat and used the 7-week-old infant as a human shield as police surrounded him with guns drawn, authorities said.

The baby sustained cuts to his head, and its mother sustained cuts and bruises to her arms and legs.

Police said Comeger deliberately swerved at a trooper who was placing stop sticks on the highway, forcing the trooper to dive out of the way. The jury found Comeger not guilty of aggravated assault of a police officer.

He was also charged with, and pleaded guilty to, persuading the woman not to appear at the trial.

At his sentencing, prosecutors called Comeger a “career criminal” with convictions since 2002 and an estimated 22 parole and probation violations.

