Electric car maker Faraday Future leases California plant

This Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo shows the Faraday Future building in Gardena, Calif. Faraday Future has been hunting for a place to build what it says will be a $1 billion manufacturing plant for a new line of cars. Four states are contenders and the company says to expect an announcement within weeks. Like Tesla, Faraday’s car will be all-electric, and debut at the high end. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Electric car maker Faraday Future says it has decided to build vehicles at an existing factory in California.

The move comes less than a month after the company scrapped a plan to build a $1 billion factory in Nevada.

Faraday said Monday it signed a lease on a 1 million-square-foot (93,000 square meters) factory in Hanford, California, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of its Los Angeles headquarters.

In early July, the company ditched its plan to build a manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada, despite spending $120 million to develop the site.

Faraday says it can get to market faster with an existing factory. The company wants to start selling its first vehicle, the luxury FF 91 sedan, by the end of 2018.

