Grizzly Peak grass fire 100 percent contained

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department has deemed the grass fire on Grizzly Peak to be 100 percent, officials said Monday.

The fire was first reported on August 2 at around 1 p.m. at Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Centennial Road above University of California Botanical Gardens.

The blaze, which scorched about 20-acres, was deemed fully contained as of 10 a.m. Monday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

“The progress that was made over the last several days is remarkable and a direct result of the coordinated efforts of the various agencies working together to mitigate this complex incident,” fire officials said.

Firefighters from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire helped battle the fire.

If you have any information to assist in the ongoing investigation, please contact UC Berkeley Police at 510-642-6760.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES