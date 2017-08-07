Lambert Bridge Winery Hosts James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner

The James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour brings a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City to more than 20 cities across the country each year. Last Saturday, I was lucky enough to attend one of these dinners, which was held at Healdsburg’s Lambert Bridge Winery – one of only a few stops the Tour will be making in Northern California. The dinner celebrated many of Sonoma County’s top culinary talents with a one-night-only, multi-course dinner paired with great wines from Lambert Bridge.

“The opportunity for us to host a James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour event was once in a lifetime”, said Bill Smart, Lambert Bridge Winery General Manager. The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.

“In one night, we managed to assemble five Sonoma County James Beard award winning chefs who, in turn, put together a five course meal that will not soon be forgotten,” said Smart.

The select group of chefs included: Host Chef Renaud Kolpin, Duskie Estes of Zazu Kitchen + Farm (Sebastopol), Erik Johnson of the new Trading Post Restaurant (Cloverdale), Shane McAnelly of Chalkboard Restaurant and the new Brass Rabbit (Healdsburg), Scott Romano of Dry Creek Kitchen (Healdsburg), and Dustin Valette of Valette Restaurant (Healdsburg).

The night began with a wine and passed hors d’oeuvres reception that featured delicious and unique bites like a savory roasted strawberry on housemade baguette and Moroccan glazed lamb tartar with spicy heirloom melon.

After the reception, we retreated to the estate’s gorgeous garden where chefs introduced each course, paired with Lambert Bridge wines. There were more than 100 guests in attendance, seated at long tables next to some of the property’s estate vineyards.

First Course, Chef Dustin Valette: marbled ahi carpaccio with Santa Barbara uni, preserved lemon, puffed brioche and baby sorrel. Paired with Viognier.

Second Course, Chef Erik Johnson: heirloom tomatoes with black garlic pain de mie, smoked popcorn pudding, quinoa & douglas fir vinaigrette. Paired with Chardonnay.

Third Course, Chef Shane McAnelly: wood oven roasted kurobuta pork loin with summer squash hummus, padron pepper “harissa”, mint, cucumber. Paired with Cabernet Franc.

Fourth Course, Chef Scott Romano: pepper crusted liberty duck breast with carmelized dry creek peaches, tomatoes, sweet corn puree, mix garden petit greens, white balsamic-basil reduction. Paired with a Limited Edition 2012 Lambert Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fifth Course, Chef Duskie Estes: grilled burgundy plum shortcake with amaretto gelato. Paired with Petit Verdot.

“It was such a pleasure to collaborate with these five amazing local chefs for this event. They all know the wines of Lambert Bridge well and I knew the food and wine pairings would be spectacular, said Jennifer Higgins, Lambert Bridge Winemaker.

“My favorite part of the evening was watching the chef’s work together on each course,” said Smart. “Seeing them respect each other, and really root each other on made me proud to be a Sonoma County resident. The wine, the food, the people and the atmosphere combined to make a night I will cherish forever.”

The next couple stops on the James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour include: Park City, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina. The 2017 tour ends in Orlando, Florida December 9th. If you live in the Bay Area and are interested in attending one of these events – there’s one scheduled on the December 2nd in Carmel, California.