OAKLAND (KRON) — Whoever said lightning never strikes twice in the same place has never watched a segment of People Behaving Badly.
That’s because a security camera in West Oakland once caught a pastor illegally dumping trash, and this time, the camera that never sleeps caught something so disgusting that a hazmat crew had to be called out.
Just a warning–the video may be disturbing to some people, but it’s toxic for everyone.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
