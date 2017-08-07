OAKLAND (KRON) — Whoever said lightning never strikes twice in the same place has never watched a segment of People Behaving Badly.

That’s because a security camera in West Oakland once caught a pastor illegally dumping trash, and this time, the camera that never sleeps caught something so disgusting that a hazmat crew had to be called out.

Just a warning–the video may be disturbing to some people, but it’s toxic for everyone.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

