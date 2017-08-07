Police: 2-year-old killed in shoot-out in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a two-year-old was killed and two others were injured during a shooting on Saturday, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The child has been identified as Ron’Narius Austin.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to 4100 3rd Ave. South on the call of a shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Austin suffered a single shot to his head, the male driver was shot once in his back, and a female passenger, Austin’s mother, suffered multiple shots to her arm. Austin’s father was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

The adult victims were taken to UAB Hospital. Austin was taken to Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Officials believe the car the victims were riding in was involved in a shootout involving another car with at least four suspects.

“Our children, particularly at that age, are really vulnerable,” Sgt. Shelton said. “Right now, a family is mourning and has to bury a toddler because of gun violence. A big part of the investigation is to find out what happened in that alleyway that caused the exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles.”

