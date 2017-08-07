San Francisco police make arrests in Twin Peaks murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have made arrests in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old man that happened last month during a robbery on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks, police announced Monday.

Edward French was taking photographs at the popular lookout spot on the morning of July 16 when a pair of camera thieves shot him.

A jogger heard the gunshot at around 7:56 a.m. and found French lying on the ground. The jogger administered CPR to the victim until police arrived.

French was shot in his upper body.

The suspects ran into a car, a dark gray Honda Accord with rear-end damage, and sped away, police said.

French was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say French was robbed of his camera during the shooting.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

The suspects were described as a black and woman.

The man is 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. The woman is 17 or 18 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weights 120 pounds, police said.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

