SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man suspected of robbing six banks in San Francisco in the last three months, the FBI announced Monday.

The ‘Smiling Face Bandit’ has robbed six separate Wells Fargo locations in the city between May 20, 2017 and August 5, 2017, according to the FBI.

Each robbery was committed by handing a note demanding money to a bank teller.

The bank robber told the teller that he had a weapon in four of the six robberies, the FBI said.

The robberies happened on May 20, June 20, June 26, July 12, July 28 and August 5.

The suspect is described as a slim white man with a medium build. He is about 5’6″ to 5’8″. He has been known to wear dark or black sunglasses, a baseball cap or hat and on at least two instances, the suspect wore a hairpiece or wig.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov

