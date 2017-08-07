SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wireless wars are heating up.
T-Mobile announced on Monday that it will be offering a significant discount on unlimited data plans for people of a certain age.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate is here to fill us in on who can qualify for this discount.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/unlimited-55.htm
https://www.sprint.com/en/shop/offers/free-unlimited.html?ECID=vanity:1yearfree
https://www.att.com/plans/unlimited-data-plans.html
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO STREET SELLS FOR $90K
- POLICE ARREST SUSPECT FOR ALLEGED ATTACKS ON BART
- SF POLICE MAKE ARRESTS IN TWIN PEAKS MURDER
- VIDEO: SEVERE TURBULENCE ON FLIGHT INJURES 10
- FAMILY OF BOY FILES LAWSUIT BLAMING SCHOOL FOR CHILD’S SUICIDE
- UK MODEL ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPED FOR ‘DARK WEB’ AUCTION