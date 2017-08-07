SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the Dolphins new quarterback.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler hung up his cleats to join the Fox broadcasting team – Or so we thought.

After Miami QB Ryan Tannehill went down with a season-ending knee injury, the tide took and unexpected turn.

With Colin Kaepernick still on the market, the Dolphins elected to offer “Smokin’ Jay” a one-year contract worth $10 million.

Looks like Cutler’s color commentary can wait, at least for one more year.

As for Kaepernick, turns out he was never really on Miami’s radar.

However, you’ll be surprised to hear who was… Watch today’s edition of Gary’s World to find out.

