The World According to Gary: Kaepernick remains jobless after Cutler signs with Dolphins

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the Dolphins new quarterback.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler hung up his cleats to join the Fox broadcasting team – Or so we thought.

After Miami QB Ryan Tannehill went down with a season-ending knee injury, the tide took and unexpected turn.

With Colin Kaepernick still on the market, the Dolphins elected to offer “Smokin’ Jay” a one-year contract worth $10 million.

Looks like Cutler’s color commentary can wait, at least for one more year.

As for Kaepernick, turns out he was never really on Miami’s radar.

However, you’ll be surprised to hear who was… Watch today’s edition of Gary’s World to find out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s