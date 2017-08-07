VIDEO: All Bay Bridge lanes open, but heavy traffic lingers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All Bay Bridge lanes are open following an injury accident Monday morning.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes around 5:45 a.m. just before the Treasure Island exit, past the toll plaza, CHP said.

KRON4 Traffic Reporter Robin Winston says at least one person is injured.

At first, only one lane was blocked.

CHP issued a traffic alert at 5:48 a.m. when they closed an additional two lanes.

#BayBridge WB 80, slow from West Grand. An injury accident report before the tolls blocking one lane. pic.twitter.com/Fp3RimR5l0 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 7, 2017

All lanes were reopened by 6:45 a.m. when CHP cancelled the traffic alert

There are no further details available at this time.

Stay with us online, or watch Robin’s live reports every 15 minutes on the KRON4 Morning News for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES