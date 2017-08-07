SAN JOSE (KRON) — An unlicensed San Jose doctor was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a woman last month, police said.

The woman reported the sexual assault to police on Jul. 15.

After an investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Ezequiel Dureo-Carvajal. He represented himself as a doctor and conducted unlicensed medical examinations on the victim, police said.

Ezequiel Dureo-Carvajal sold the woman dietary supplements to treat the infections and deficiencies he allegedly detected, according to police.

Police say he then inappropriately touched the victim during the exam, police said.

Dureo-Carvajal owns Iridologia Farmacia, located on West Alma Avenue, which he described as a holistic pharmacy, police said.

Police arrested Dureo-Carvajal on Jul. 28 at his work.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one felony count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy, and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized practice of medicine.

If have any more information, you are asked to contact police at (408) 277-4102.

