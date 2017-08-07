VIDEO: Atlanta rapper shot to death while picking up pizza

ATLANTA (CNN) — An Atlanta rapper known as Yung Mazi was fatally shot in the city’s Kirkwood neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it happened when Mazi, whose real name is Jibril Abdur-Rahman, walked out of a pizza shop.

The shop was across from a police precinct.

Police say they responded to a report of 10 to 25 gunshots and found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

They are still searching for the shooter.

Abdur-Rahman, who was 31-years-old, was last shot in December at a Waffle House.

Hours later, he tweeted “God made me bulletproof.”

At the time, he told police prior to the Waffle House shooting, he’d been shot 10 times in his life.

